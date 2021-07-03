Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 16.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,238.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,305.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

