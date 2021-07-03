Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

