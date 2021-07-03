BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 257.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $415.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $419.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

