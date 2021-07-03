First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 703 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $322.84 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.