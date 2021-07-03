BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

