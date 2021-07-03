Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,454 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

