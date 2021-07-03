CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.07 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $223,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $188.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.