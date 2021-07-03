Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 227,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

