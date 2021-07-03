Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$19.29 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -270.47.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

