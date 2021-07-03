Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Hush has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,579.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00138927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00189571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 879.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

