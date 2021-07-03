Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

