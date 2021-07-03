Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Cap of $7.79 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 303.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

