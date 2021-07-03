ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $208,286.01

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $208,286.01 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00259822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00037178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,618,266 coins and its circulating supply is 13,718,266 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

