SmartCash (SMART) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $398,721.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.92 or 0.06399209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.07 or 0.01466073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00402421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00621679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00425219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340706 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.