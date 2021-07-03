XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

