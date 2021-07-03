XTX Topco Ltd Takes $262,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $57.08 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

