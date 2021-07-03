XTX Topco Ltd Invests $264,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,014 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $24,905,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AU opened at $19.08 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

