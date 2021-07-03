XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM opened at $1,166.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

