ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.