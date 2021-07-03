India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Up 34.8% in June

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of IGC opened at $1.58 on Friday. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

