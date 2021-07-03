Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Increases By 33.7%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 804,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of MYOV opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,755.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.