Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.16.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.