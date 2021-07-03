Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.