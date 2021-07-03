Head to Head Survey: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hope Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.53%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 20.87% 6.33% 0.76% Guaranty Bancshares 24.97% 15.18% 1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.64 $111.51 million $0.90 15.47 Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.26 $27.40 million $3.30 10.32

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Hope Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of January 26, 2021, the company operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

