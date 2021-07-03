$0.05 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.