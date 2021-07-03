Contrasting Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and Jiuzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million 0.27 $29.12 million $1.56 12.88 Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.90% 35.49% 8.11% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lazydays and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazydays currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Lazydays beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

