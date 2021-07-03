Financial Analysis: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and The Southern (NYSE:SO)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and The Southern (NYSE:SO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FirstEnergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Southern pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstEnergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Southern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. The Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and The Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 5 5 0 2.36 The Southern 3 2 7 0 2.33

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $39.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. The Southern has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given The Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of The Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and The Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 12.40% 18.17% 3.02% The Southern 15.99% 11.28% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and The Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 1.89 $1.08 billion $2.39 15.68 The Southern $20.38 billion 3.20 $3.13 billion $3.25 18.93

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Southern beats FirstEnergy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 44 solar facilities, 13 wind facilities, 1 fuel cell facility, and 1 battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,924 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.6 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

