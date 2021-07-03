RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $877,029.00

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $116.87 million and $877,029.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00170217 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,535.99 or 1.00050460 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,686,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

