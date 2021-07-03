XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.