XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,110 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $46,805,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.41 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

