CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 174.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

