West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $365.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.84 and a 1-year high of $365.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

