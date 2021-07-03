Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCYP opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.