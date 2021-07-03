XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,830 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

