Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $14,983,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

