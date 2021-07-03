Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cameco by 1,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

