Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

