TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 121,386 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of PagerDuty worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. CIBC lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

