TD Asset Management Inc. Has $23.14 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,704 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

