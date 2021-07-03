National Pension Service Has $1.95 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 797.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in VMware by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,289,016. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.24. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

