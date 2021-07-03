National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

National Pension Service increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Loews were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

