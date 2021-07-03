O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

