Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,022 shares of company stock worth $23,233,335 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

