FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 279,644 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 279,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,965,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.42% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.30. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

