Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

