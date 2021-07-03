669 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $211.33 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

