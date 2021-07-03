Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

IGSB opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

