Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of ESS opened at $305.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

