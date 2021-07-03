Horizon Investments LLC Has $956,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

