Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $83,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

