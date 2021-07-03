Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires New Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of MOMO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.47. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

